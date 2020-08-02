Lake of the Ozarks Throws EDM Party with No Masks or Social Distancing

Play video content Breaking News @hybridtrapmusic / Instagram

So, you're confused on how 'rona spreads ... well, we're here to help, take a look at his video from -- you guessed it -- Lake of the Ozarks.

The EDM concert was packed to the gills with partiers stacked like sardines, and like sardines, almost no one was wearing masks.

It's not like Missouri isn't having problems with coronavirus. Oh, wait ... 51,632 people have COVID, and 1,276 have died.

Again, this is not about them risking their own lives. It's about risking the lives of others they come in contact with ... especially since testing is virtually useless in some states because the lag in getting results is sometimes upwards of a week.

This isn't the first time crowds have packed into Lake of the Ozarks. The same thing happened on the 4th of July.