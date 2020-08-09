Long Island Anti-Masker Hurls Insults, Threats Against Supermarket Employee

Breaking News

You wanna see someone disgusting ... check out this anti-masker who castigates a supermarket employee ... essentially calling her a loser because of her job.

Anti-masker on Long Island says "I'll beat the f***ing s*** outta you" and "Don't pull your communist bulls*** on me" to an employee pic.twitter.com/MD7z81ud1t — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2020 @davenewworld_2

It went down in Long Island, New York when an employee at a King Kullen market apparently told this shopper to wear a mask. Well, that set her off, threatening to "beat the f***ing s***" out of the employee, warning, "Don't pull your communist bull**** on me."

She then gets personal and insulting ... remember, the employee is an essential worker who, aside from enforcing the rules in the store, presumably is trying to keep her family and herself safe. That didn't stop the anti-masker from some loathsome insults.

In case the shopper is looking at this, we assume extreme ignorance, so a little lesson. They can kick your ass out of the store for not wearing a mask. You're right, it's America, and they have a right to keep you out of the store.