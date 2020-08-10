Kanye West Accuses Democrats of Spying on Campaign in Wisconsin

Exclusive

Kanye West is firing back at the Wisconsin Democratic Party, and now officially beefing with it ... accusing the Dems of spying on his presidential campaign.

Kanye's responding to a complaint in the Badger State asking officials to block Ye from the ballot due to allegedly submitting fake signatures and failing to get signatures in on time -- and make no mistake, he believes the WI Democratic Party is behind it.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kanye claims the Dems hired a private investigator to track his signature-gathering street team ... as part of an "organized effort of harassment and intimidation" against his candidacy.

He also says the Dems spies merely wasted their time because they turned up nothing nefarious.

As we reported ... Kanye filed signatures and paperwork last week to get his name on the ballot for Prez in Wisconsin. He needed 2,000 signatures from registered voters in the state to get on the ballot, and his third-party petitioning group, Let The Voters Decide, helped him obtain the signatures.

Play video content CNN

Ye claims the complaint filed on Friday seeking to prevent him from getting on the ballot was submitted by a man who is widely reported to be a front for the Democratic Party. The complaint suggests Kanye's campaign submitted bogus signatures and includes affidavits from people who claim they were tricked into signing their names on Yeezy's paperwork.

So, what's next? We're told the state's Elections Commission will review the legal papers and make a recommendation -- about Kanye's slot on the ballot -- to a bipartisan panel of 3 Dems and 3 Republicans.