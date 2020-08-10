NHL Reports Zero New COVID Cases In Past Week, 'Bubbles' Are Working!

Breaking News

The NHL's bubble system is proving effective -- with ZERO new coronavirus cases reported in the past week!!

GREAT NEWS!!!!

The league announced 7,245 tests were administered on players, coaches and other staff over the past week -- and NOT one came back positive for COVID-19.

It seems to be proof the NHL's "hub" system is working -- despite less restrictive measures than the NBA.

FYI, the NHL has split up the league into 2 hub cities -- one in Edmonton and the other in Toronto.

Each team has an entire floor at a designated hotel -- and all personnel are restricted to only visiting to certain approved locations like workout facilities, restaurants, etc.

Everyone in the "bubbles" are tested for COVID on a daily basis.

On Monday, the league announced that as it heads into its 2nd week of the "Phase 4 Return To Play" -- they seem to be COVID free.

"Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs' 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 2 through August 8," the league said in a statement.

"The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 teting results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs."

It's different than the NBA -- that bubble is in ONE location on a secure campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando, where once players are cleared to enter, they can do move freely among the 220 acres of space ... which includes restaurants, gyms, lake access, etc.