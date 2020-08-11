Astros Coach Alex Cintron Suspended 20 Games After Bench-Clearing Brawl
8/11/2020 11:59 AM PT
Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron has just been suspended for a third of the MLB season ... after sparking a bench-clearing brawl with Oakland Athletics player Ramon Laureano.
The A's were playing Houston on Sunday when Laureano was hit in the back by pitcher Humberto Castellanos, which led to a heated exchange with Cintron.
Laureano told ESPN Cintron "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother," which led him to charge the dugout.
August 9, 2020 @KleinschmidtJD
While Cintron denies the claim, the MLB seems to believe Laureano's account ... handing down the punishment Tuesday -- a 20-game ban.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, it's believed to be one of the largest penalties handed down to a coach.
As for Laureano, the outfielder has been handed a 6-game suspension for his involvement.
The immediate reaction around the league is frustration ... as Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended 8 games for throwing at multiple Astros players last month.
