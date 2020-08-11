Last Remaining Blockbuster Converted Into Airbnb

The world's last remaining Blockbuster store is getting an extreme makeover ... it's converting into a rental property for an epic end-of-summer sleepover!!!

Here's the deal ... Sandi Harding, the manager of the only surviving Blockbuster in Bend, OR, is converting the store into an Airbnb for 3 nights only ... and the once-in-a-lifetime experience sounds pretty freaking cool.

The 3 lucky folks who snag one of the reservations are in for a sleepover unlike ever before ... they get the keys to the store -- literally -- and can watch movies to their heart's content in a makeshift living room complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags, lamps and pillows.

Movies aren't any fun without snacks ... and this Blockbuster sleepover includes free pizza, Pepsi, candy and popcorn, plus whatever else you wanna bring.

The store's entire movie collection is up for grabs, plus video games too. Oh, and there's a VHS player, as long as you remember how to work it!!!

Reservations are available starting Monday at 1 PM PT, but ya gotta be a resident of Deschutes County to book the Blockbuster for one night only. The overnight sleepovers are set for Sept. 18-20 and the place accommodates up to 4 people.

Sandi says she wants to thank the local community for supporting the world's only surviving Blockbuster, which is why it's only being rented to locals and costs a measly $4.