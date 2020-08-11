Phoenix Suns Players Get Emotional During Surprise Video from Family, Loved Ones

Breaking News

Grab some tissues, 'cause this video will hit you in your feels.

The Phoenix Suns found an amazing way to surprise their players Tuesday -- having their friends and family make a special pregame intro video before their game.

And, for guys who haven't been outside the bubble in a month ... man, was it emotional.

The players' reactions are amazing -- from Deandre Ayton's disbelief to Mikal Bridges smiling from ear to ear when he saw his mom ... hold up, is it getting dusty in here??

The FANS brought it to the Suns pregame intros!



Suns-Sixers starts NOW on FOX Sports Arizona.

Stream: https://t.co/pPqCWt6yTH pic.twitter.com/q62zwiI2Xp — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 11, 2020 @FOXSPORTSAZ

Devin Booker got a special shout-out from his #1 fan, Jenna Warren -- a 20-year-old with Down syndrome who's been close with the NBA superstar for years.

Did you see his face when she came on the screen -- priceless!!!

Afterward, LeBron James commented about the video -- saying, "That was AMAZING!!!!!!!! S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family!"

Cool moment for a team that's been playing their asses off. The Suns are 6-0 in the bubble and gunning for that 8th seed in the playoffs.