Pacman Jones Burns Joe Haden Jerseys In Bizarre IG Video, 'P*ssy Ass'

A bunch of autographed Joe Haden Steelers jerseys were shipped to Adam 'Pacman' Jones' house on Wednesday ... and the ex-NFLer reacted by lighting the whole batch ON FIRE.

Yeah, this is wild.

The 36-year-old documented the whole thing in a bizarre Instagram video on Wednesday ... saying, "I'ma show you how gangsta I am, whoever sent these punk ass Haden Pittsburgh jerseys, all these bitches about to get fired up."

For the record, we don't know if there's a beef between Pacman and Joe Haden ... but it sure seems like Pacman isn't a fan.

Joe Haden just posted a response video -- informing Pacman he had nothing to do with the jersey shipment!

Haden says he’s always had respect for Pacman and seems to be just as confused as the rest of us!

It's unclear who sent the jerseys, but Joe Haden's wife, Sarah, made it clear her husband had nothing to do with it.

"Real Classy," Sarah commented to Pacman ... "You obviously don’t know his character. He would NEVER send this."

Regardless, Pacman proved he was a man of his word ... pouring gasoline on the Haden threads and setting the batch on fire -- one by one.

"I don't know who had the nerve to do some s**t like this, but they all finna get burnt," Jones said in the video.

"F**k you too, Joe Haden and whatever you stand for, bitch as n***a."