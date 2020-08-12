The Weeknd Donates $300k to Beirut Explosion Victims

The Weeknd's philanthropy isn't confined to North America ... he's opening his wallet to help people who were injured, people whose loved ones died, and people who were left homeless by the tragic explosion that rocked Beirut.

The singer's manager, Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, and his wife, Rima Fakih, have been leading the charge to get relief for the people in Lebanon affected by last week's devastating blast. Now the Weeknd's chipping in with a $300k donation to Global Aid for Lebanon.

We're told the money will be distributed to the World Food Programme, the Lebanese Red Cross and the country's Children's Center.

Slaiby, who is Lebanese-Canadian, says ... "I am so honored and humbled to work with artists who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help."

He thanked the Weeknd for his generosity and is encouraging others to give what they can.

As you may know ... The Weeknd's one of the many celebs who's been extra charitable over the last 6 months. He's pledged $500k to social justice orgs and also donated $1M for COVID-19 relief.