The Weeknd's Album 'After Hours' Has No Features, Coronavirus Message

Exclusive

The Weeknd's new album is entirely his own ... we've learned there are no features on any of the tracks ... and he's got a special message for everyone impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the deal ... The Weeknd's fourth studio album, "After Hours," is set to drop Thursday night, and our sources tell us his voice is the only one fans will be hearing.

An album without features is pretty rare by today's hip-hop and rap standards. It's not like The Weeknd's averse to collabs -- he was featured several times on Travis Scott's "Astroworld" -- which makes the decision all the more interesting.

The singer's also got a personal message regarding COVID-19 and his album release, telling TMZ ... "Let the music heal us all during these dark times."

The Weeknd's already released a couple singles, "Heartless" and "Blinding Light," and we saw him filming the music video for 'BL' in Sin City.