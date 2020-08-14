Homeless Man Arrested For Living In Closed Pro Soccer Stadium Suite, Cops Say

Breaking News

Police in Florida say a homeless man posted up in a luxury suite at a pro soccer team's stadium for 2 WEEKS while the facility was closed due to COVID ... helping himself to food and merch the whole time.

The St. Petersburg Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... on July 26, Daniel Neja -- who cops say is homeless -- somehow got into the closed home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies and began squatting in the facility.

Cops say surveillance cameras captured the 39-year-old moving around Al Lang Stadium freely ... eating and drinking things from the concession area, as well as snagging Rowdies clothes and memorabilia from the team store.

Cops say Neja ultimately ended up taking more than $1,000 worth of stuff ... and an additional $250 from the concession area.

Officials say Neja was only caught because a cleaning crew noticed personal items like shaving cream and razors in the suite he had allegedly been living in.

Eventually, an officer showed up to the stadium Monday and found Neja ... and arrested him for burglary. Cops also say Neja refused to provide his name during questioning, so he was booked on an additional charge of resisting as well.