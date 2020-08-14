MMA's Valerie Loureda In Power Twerk Sesh After New Bellator Contract

Breaking News

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda was so stoked to sign a contract extension with Bellator, she made a twerk video to celebrate ... and it's pretty damn good!

The 5'4" flyweight is coming off a wild violent knock out victory over Tara Graff at Bellator 243 on Friday ... and has now revealed that she was rewarded with an exclusive multi-fight extension.

just signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extension with @BellatorMMA not going anywhere 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/6LfkRb0s9m — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) August 14, 2020 @valerielouredaa

Obviously, the 22-year-old fighter was excited -- and danced out her emotions to the new Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion track, "WAP."

There's A LOT of booty shaking and various displays of flexibility. All in all, impressive stuff.

"Just signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extension with @bellatormma," Loureda said ... "not going anywhere."

Loureda -- from Miami -- is 3-0 as a pro and building a solid following. In fact, her post-fight victory dance was viewed more than 11 million times on social media!

And get this, her manager, Abe Kawa, revealed Loureda was involved in a car accident just days before her fight -- and still was able to focus and dominate.

