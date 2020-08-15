State Trooper Who Ripped Mask Off Man Videotaping Traffic Stop Fired

The Tennessee cop who threatened a man who was shooting video of a police stop and then ripped the guy's face mask off has been fired.

Play video content Storyful

Trooper Harvey Briggs got his walking papers Friday ... terminated for unprofessional conduct. He had been placed on leave 2 days earlier, after video surfaced of the confrontation.

Briggs, a 22-year veteran of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, went on a power trip, threatening Andrew Golden, approaching him and then ripping his mask off in a fit of anger, before walking off. Briggs seemed to be triggered after Golden used a swear word ... and that's not a reason to threaten to arrest someone or rip their mask off.