San Diego Beaches Packed During Coronavirus Heatwave

This can't be good.

Good luck finding a patch of sand if you tried hitting the beach Saturday in San Diego, because it was wall-to-wall sunbathers.

Thousands of folks hit the beach in the middle of a semi-brutal heatwave in SoCal.

The good news ... San Diego County public health officials said Saturday the positivity rate in the County is fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 tests. And, people are outside, which is way safer than inside.

Still, it's the proverbial packed-in-like-sardines scenario, where almost no one is wearing masks as people are eating, drinking, talking, laughing ... and maybe there's an occasional sneeze or cough. All not good when it comes to spreading the virus.

San Diego wasn't the only Southern California beach that was jammed packed. Check out Venice Beach in L.A. County, where coronavirus is way more prevalent.