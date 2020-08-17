C-Murder Says Kim Kardashian Gives Him Hope In Fight For Freedom

C-Murder is singing Kim Kardashian's praises now that she's pledged to help get him outta prison ... the incarcerated rapper says she's an angel who gives him hope.

C-Murder just broke his silence on Kim joining his fight for freedom, saying KK and his ex-girlfriend, Monica, are angels sent by God.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a message from behind the walls of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, where C-Murder is serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2002 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old fan at a Louisiana nightclub, CM says he's focusing on his blessings ... namely, Kim devoting resources to try and get his 2009 conviction overturned.

C-Murder says he called his ex 7 months ago and that's when Monica started to get Kim involved, unbeknownst to him. C-Murder says he can finally sleep knowing Kim and Monica are fighting for his freedom.

Master P's been fighting for his brother ... lobbying President Obama and trying to get a new jury to look at the case ... but now KK is trying to do for C-Murder what she did for Alice Marie Johnson.

My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020 @KimKardashian

As we reported ... Kim pledged to get involved with C-Murder's case Sunday, noting evidence is now in question and eyewitnesses have recanted testimony pinning him to the crime he was convicted of committing. Jurors were also allegedly pressured to vote guilty.