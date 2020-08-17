Cleveland Browns Owners 'Fully Supportive' Of Baker Mayfield's Anthem Kneeling

Play video content Breaking News CLEVELAND BROWNS

The owners of the Cleveland Browns say they support Baker Mayfield's plan to kneel for the national anthem in 2020 ... hoping it will lead to more "thoughtful dialogue" about tough issues in the future.

The star QB has said multiple times he plans to kneel during the anthem in 2020 -- claiming it will shine a spotlight on police brutality and social injustice ... which he recently described as "human rights issues."

Jimmy Haslam and his wife, Dee, were asked about Baker's comments on Sunday -- and they insist the organization will support "freedom of speech" and expression for any Browns player who wants to take a knee.

"One of the great things about this country, one of the many great things, is the ability to have freedom of speech and to be able to express yourself, so we're gonna support our players," Jimmy said.

He hopes the demonstration will lead to more constructive conversations between people on both sides of the issues -- claiming, "One of the unfortunate things in the country today is that there's not enough thoughtful dialogue."

Dee says she hopes the Browns can show the rest of the country it's possible to have "respectful" conversations about the tough issues.