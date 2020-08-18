MLB Star Alex Bregman's Fiancee Gunning For SI Swimsuit Gig, 'Dream' Job!

Play video content Breaking News

Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo ... and now Reagan Howard?!

Alex Bregman's fiancee is hoping to follow in the footsteps of legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models ... announcing Monday she's officially gunning to be in the 2021 SI Swim mag!

Howard just entered the publication's annual search for undiscovered models ... saying she's been "dreaming" of being in the mag ever since she saw Bar Refaeli on a cover years ago.

"I started modeling when I was about 17 years old and faced a ton of rejection for the size of my body," said Howard, who got engaged to the Houston Astros' star 3rd baseman back in January.

"I would love to be on SI because I believe in the brand and I believe in what it represents," Howard added. "And, you guys empower women from all over the place to be as they are and to be multi-dimensional. Which I absolutely love."

Howard went on to say that she's personally inspired by Camille Kostek ... who gained SI Swim fame after being discovered in the mag's 2018 open casting call.

"Here’s to breaking molds and being you," Howard said, "no matter how many different things that may be."

Of course, another famous WAG -- Matt Kalil's wife, Haley Kalil -- also got her SI Swim breakthrough in the brand's 2019 open audition as well.