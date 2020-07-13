Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders Shot SI Swim Before COVID Ruined Everything

SI Swimsuit Issue Culpo, Bock And Sanders Land Cover ... Shot Before COVID Ruined Everything

7/13/2020 8:07 AM PT
Breaking News
Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

If you're wondering why Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders are all up on each other with no masks on the cover of the new SI Swimsuit Edition ... there's a good reason.

IT WAS SHOT BEFORE THE COVID LOCKDOWNS!

The ladies wrapped up their final shoot in Bali on March 5 -- roughly 2 weeks before Los Angeles issued its stay-at-home order due to the pandemic. Things obviously escalated around the country after that.

So, yeah ... no masks and no social distancing on the SI cover -- but also, NO COMPLAINTS!

Of course, the models are no strangers to TMZ Sports ...

Culpo has been dating Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey for more than a year and documenting every step of the way -- (see: here).

Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Bock's longtime BF is Cleveland Cavs' star, Kevin Love ... who together (with their adorable pup, Vestry) have provided incredible content on vacays all over the globe -- (see: here).

Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

As for Sanders, she's been spotted hitting LA with NBA hunk Kelly Oubre, Jr. ... but even when she's alone, she's brought the heat on her social media -- (see: here).

Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swim spoke on the decision to go with the 3 women ... saying it was their business endeavors outside of modeling that made them a perfect fit.

"These women are limitless, unstoppable and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise."

The issue -- which hits shelves on July 21 -- will feature 4 different covers ... one with all 3 models ... and 3 other versions featuring each model by herself.

Congrats!!

Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders -- SI Swim Cover Girls
