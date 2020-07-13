Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders Shot SI Swim Before COVID Ruined Everything
7/13/2020 8:07 AM PT
If you're wondering why Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders are all up on each other with no masks on the cover of the new SI Swimsuit Edition ... there's a good reason.
IT WAS SHOT BEFORE THE COVID LOCKDOWNS!
The ladies wrapped up their final shoot in Bali on March 5 -- roughly 2 weeks before Los Angeles issued its stay-at-home order due to the pandemic. Things obviously escalated around the country after that.
So, yeah ... no masks and no social distancing on the SI cover -- but also, NO COMPLAINTS!
Of course, the models are no strangers to TMZ Sports ...
Culpo has been dating Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey for more than a year and documenting every step of the way -- (see: here).
Bock's longtime BF is Cleveland Cavs' star, Kevin Love ... who together (with their adorable pup, Vestry) have provided incredible content on vacays all over the globe -- (see: here).
As for Sanders, she's been spotted hitting LA with NBA hunk Kelly Oubre, Jr. ... but even when she's alone, she's brought the heat on her social media -- (see: here).
MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swim spoke on the decision to go with the 3 women ... saying it was their business endeavors outside of modeling that made them a perfect fit.
"These women are limitless, unstoppable and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise."
The issue -- which hits shelves on July 21 -- will feature 4 different covers ... one with all 3 models ... and 3 other versions featuring each model by herself.
Congrats!!
