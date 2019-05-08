Camille Kostek Lands SI Swimsuit Cover ... 'I'm So Happy!'

Camille Kostek Lands SI Swimsuit Cover, 'I'm So Happy!'

Camille Kostek is having a pretty great 2019 -- she's officially a "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition" cover girl now ... and she lost her mind when she found out!

The former New England Patriots cheerleader -- who's also dating Rob Gronkowski -- was informed about the cover by the editor M.J. Day ... and immediately began balling!

It's actually a really cool raw moment.

A Star Is Born. Here's the moment Camille Kostek found out she was on the cover of #SISwim 2019. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/medd8lJArK — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2019

Kostek first started working with S.I. back in 2017 -- and she's always talked about how modeling for the mag was a career goal. Congrats on the cover!!!

There are three versions of the S.I. Swimsuit Edition cover -- the other two feature Tyra Banks and soccer superstar Alex Morgan.

S.I. has also said the 2019 edition will feature other major female athletes including UFC star Paige VanZant.

As for Kostek, she just wrapped up a big weekend in Vegas celebrating Gronk's retirement from the NFL ... where the two danced their faces off and smashed cake by a Vegas pool.

Camille has also credited Gronk for sticking with modeling and being proud of her body when modeling agencies tried to pressure her into losing weight.