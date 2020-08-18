LeBron James, Lakers Wear Fake MAGA Hat Supporting Breonna Taylor Before Game

Breaking News

All eyes are on LeBron James before he takes the court for his first playoff game of the season ... and the Lakers superstar is sending a powerful message with his wardrobe:

"Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor"

The demand comes in the form of a modified Donald Trump "MAGA" hat ... which POTUS made famous during his first campaign for presidency.

Of course, the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip-off for their first-round match-up in the NBA Playoffs from the Disney World bubble ... and LeBron has vowed to use his platform to raise social justice awareness throughout the season.

As we previously reported, a number of NBA superstars spoke with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, last month ... and many have used their platform to demand justice.

The hat is also clearly another jab from James at POTUS -- and it's not the first time. LeBron has not his disdain for the President ... he's previously referred to him as a "bum" and a "clown."

LBJ also chose to wear a shirt with the phrase "by any means" ... as well as a pair of Nike Air Force 1s designed by African artist Karabo Poppy.

Talk about making a statement.