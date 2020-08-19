Cher Tries Volunteering at Malibu Post Offices, Gets Denied

Cher tried helping out her local Post Offices -- but it sounds like not even the Goddess of Pop could penetrate good old-fashioned bureaucratic hiring practices.

The singer tweeted Wednesday she recently tried offering her services to a couple Post Offices in Malibu -- as in volunteering, ya know .. since the agency's strapped for cash, manpower and support these days under Trump's administration. Sadly, she was rebuffed.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020 @cher

Cher writes, "OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite. I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️" She continues, "Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers."

She says the manager replied, "NO." Apparently, they need fingerprints and a background check even for a volunteer. Makes sense, we suppose ... can't take any Joe off the street. Then again, this isn't Joe ... it's Cher! And, she says she's serious about helping out.

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020 @cher

This is kinda where we're at with the USPS these days -- and it's all because Trump has attempted to dismantle the service from the inside out ... appointing one of his cronies to head it up, while dismantling mailboxes and sorting machines across the country.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy just did an about-face, saying he'll put a stop to any major changes to the Postal Service until after the election -- in order to avoid the appearance of election tampering.