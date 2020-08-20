Georgia State QB Diagnosed with Heart Issue After COVID, Out for 2020 Season

8/20/2020 10:23 AM PT
Georgia State freshman QB Mikele Colasurdo says he's been diagnosed with a heart condition after battling COVID-19 ... and he won't be able to play this season.

"Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my COVID-19 infection," Colasurdo said.

"Unfortunately, this means that I will not be able to play this football season."

Colasurdo -- 6'1", 210 lbs -- thanked the Georgia State football program for "providing a safe environment for us to train and practice."

"Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe," the QB said.

"I am very thankful."

Colasurdo was the South Carolina Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2019 -- and a finalist for South Carolina Mr. Football.

He was also expected to compete for the starting QB job in 2020 as a true freshman.

Despite the situation, Colasurdo says he'll return for the 2021 season.

"I can't wait to watch my team compete this fall and I could not be more excited to return for the 2021 season! Go Panthers!"

