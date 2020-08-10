Houston Cougars Lineman Reveals 'Heart Complications' ... After COVID Battle

Breaking News

Houston Cougars lineman Sedrick Williams says he's experienced "complications with my heart" after battling COVID bc in July ... and now he's opting out of the 2020 season.

The 6'3", 302-pound defensive lineman -- a junior transfer from Kilgore College -- tested positive for COVID in early July and spent 14 days in quarantine.

But, Williams says he didn't make a full recovery.

"As a result of the virus I’ve had complications with my heart and I really don’t know the outcome or what’s in store for me in the future," Williams said on Facebook.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

"I just know that my life is more precious to me than football could ever be."

As a result, Williams says he's opting out of the 2020 season -- but vows to return once he's 100% recovered.

"I won’t take this year for granted, IM COMING BACK BIGGER, FASTER, & STRONGER than EVER."

Williams says the recent death of former Florida State basketball player Michael Ojo made him realize heart issues are no joke.

As we previously reported, Ojo passed away last week after suffering a heart attack during a training session. He was only 27.

Williams had been a standout at Kilgore College the past two seasons and was expected to compete for starter's minutes with the Cougars.