Roy Jones Jr. Not Backing Out of Mike Tyson Fight ... But Hammering Out Issues

Exclusive Details

Roy Jones Jr. is NOT pulling the plug on his scheduled fight with Mike Tyson ... but there is some truth to rumors of tension behind the scenes.

Here's what we know ... Roy wasn't happy when Tyson's camp agreed to push back the date of the fight from Sept. 12 to Nov. 28.

Roy already had begun training and was on a strict timeline to prepare himself. So, when the date changed ... we're told he was frustrated and vented his issues to Tyson's camp and the people organizing the fight.

We're told there were other minor issues ... but it all boils down to this -- Roy wants to be treated like an equal partner in the fight and after he laid out his concerns, we're told he was happy with the way they were addressed and agreed to proceed with the fight on Nov. 28.

In fact, Roy even posted an IG video this week saying straight up, he'll be ready and looking for a real deal victory over Tyson when they clash.

One thing that's bothered both fighters is the insinuation from the California State Athletic Commission that the fight will be more of a playful show than a violent fight.

Sources from both Tyson's camp and Roy's camp tell us both men are approaching the event like they would any other fight in their respective careers.

Tyson and Roy have said to TMZ Sports on camera the goal is a knockout ... and they will be COMPETING once the bell rings.