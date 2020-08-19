Mike Tyson Throws Violent 5-Punch Combo During Training for Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Stick. Move. Destroy!!!

That's how we'd sum up Mike Tyson's Tuesday training session -- when the 54-year-old exploded on some mitts while working on a ridiculous 5-punch combo.

And yeah ... IT'S AWESOME!

The man taking the punishment is Mike's trainer Rafael Cordeiro -- who's leading the boxing legend through a grueling 5-day-a-week training regimen for his Nov. 28 showdown with Roy Jones Jr.

As we previously reported, Mike and Roy will headline a pretty stacked card featuring some pretty interesting fights ... including Nate Robinson vs. Jake Paul and Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan.

Also, Viddal Riley -- the fighter who trained KSI for his fights with Logan Paul -- will take on ex-UFC fighter Rashad Coulter.

The event will air on the Triller app and via Pay-Per-View. It's also the first in a series of events for Tyson's new Legends Only League, created by Mike and Eros Innovations -- which will feature some of the greatest athletes of all time getting back into competition.

The California State Athletic Commission had cautioned fans that the Tyson vs. Jones fight was going to be more of a show than a real fight ... but both Mike and Roy have said the goal is to take each other out.

"This is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory," Mike told us earlier this month.

Play video content TMZSports.com