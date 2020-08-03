Mike Tyson's Last Opponent Kevin McBride Calls for Rematch, Avenge Your Loss!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The last man to fight Mike Tyson says he's down to run it back -- with Kevin McBride telling TMZ Sports, "Let's get it on!"

Of course, McBride is the man who sent Tyson into retirement when the Irishman dominated Iron Mike so badly in their 2005 matchup, Tyson quit on his still before the 7th round.

After the fight, a then 38-year-old Tyson told the media he lost his passion for boxing and wanted to move on with his life.

McBride continued fighting professionally until 2011 and now works as a laborer at a tree company -- primarily doing heavy lifting.

Now, Mike is 54 and coming out of retirement for an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. ... and McBride says once that's done, HE WANTS NEXT!

"Let's get it on! Definitely would love to fight him again," 47-year-old McBride tells us.

"Nobody can rule out anything in this world because that's life. It would be explosive to fight Mike Tyson again and I'm sure Mike would love to rectify his loss and I would just love to jump in the ring again with him."

Plus, McBride says the payday would be awesome -- he could use the cash to help put his kids through college.

In fact, Kevin says his boss at the Brendan Hoarty Tree Services company is fully supportive of rematch with Mike -- and already promised him time off so he could properly train again.

There's more ... we also spoke with Kevin about how that victory over the baddest man on the planet changed his life forever.

