Tyreek Hill Wants Rematch With Camp Star In NFL, 'Keep That Same Energy!'

Tyreek Hill says he ain't embarrassed one bit about being put on a poster by a 15-year-old at his camp last weekend ... in fact, he's praising the kid -- and telling TMZ Sports he's hoping for a rematch one day in the NFL!!!

"Shouts out to that kid, man," the Chiefs superstar says. "Keep that same energy. I'm proud of him."

If you missed it ... rising H.S. sophomore Tyreeq-Styles Obichere made the catch of a lifetime against Hill during a rep at the NFL receiver's youth camp in Texas last Saturday.

The play was INSANE ... Tyreeq jumped OVER Tyreek and hauled in the pass with ONE HAND!!!

Hill tells us he was shocked by the rep ... and called it, "Odell Beckham 2.0. It was great."

And, when we told the NFL All-Pro that Obichere is gunning to do it again against him in the NFL in about a decade ... Hill was all for it!!!

"Hopefully I'll still be playing," Hill said, before firing off a warning ... "And if I do, if I do, and if I am still playing, I'll still be the fastest."

Hill says his advice for Obichere going forward is simple, "Don't let one moment define you."

By the way, if you think Tyreek's conifdence is shaken by the play ... it's DEFINITELY not -- he told us, "Look, guess what, on Sunday night, on Sundays and Mondays and Thursdays, I know what I do!"