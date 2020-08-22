Nikki Bella Lists Arizona Home Next to Brie's for $1.995M

Nikki Bella's spent barely 3 months in her dream home living next to her sister ... but the dream's over 'cause she's putting the house on the market.

The "Total Bellas" star listed her 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom pad for $1,995,000. It sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot inside an exclusive, 16-home gated community.

Anyway, the crib's what you'd expect from a WWE star, who designed it from start to finish. The house is really nice ... huge wood-beamed ceilings, a sub-zero and Wolf appliances, 3 fireplaces and a custom wine/sitting room.

Now here's what's interesting ... this season's "Total Bellas" centered around Nikki building her dream house, hoping twin sister, Brie would become her badass neighbor, which is exactly what happened. They joked if they got on each other's nerves, Nikki could just up and sell the house. No word if that's what happened here.

It's more likely Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, just need more room for their new baby boy. She gave birth to the couple's first child earlier this month. Movin' on up!!!