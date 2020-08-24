Beyonce Says New Music Video Shows Diversity Of Black Women

Beyonce is back with another visually striking music video ... and Queen Bey says it's got a very important message in these seemingly impossible times.

Beyonce just dropped the music vid for her song, "Brown Skin Girl," and it's not your typical eye-candy experience. The video's really artsy and features appearances from her daughter, Blue Ivy, plus former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o.

Bey says she and director Jenn Nkiru wanted to represent "all different shades of brown" ... explaining to "Good Morning America" why they wanted every woman to be filmed "in a regal light."

Mission accomplished, Beyonce and Jenn ... the beautiful backdrops and fancy outfits definitely give off a regal vibe.

The song is from Beyonce's album, "Black Is King," but don't let the title fool you ... Bey says it's important folks remember we're all in this together and there's good reason to celebrate one another.