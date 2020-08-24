Wheatus Singer Brendan B. Brown 'Memba Him?!

New York musician Brendan B. Brown shot to stardom as the lead singer and guitarist of his band, Wheatus ... after they released the hit single, "Teenage Dirtbag," back in 2000 ... and was even featured in the 2000 teen movie, "Loser," featuring Jason Biggs and Mena Suvari.

Wheatus went on to release more music over the next two decades with albums like "Hand Over Your Loved Ones," "Too Soon Monsoon," "Pop, Songs And Death" and "The Valentine" ... but never reached the same success that the band experienced with "Teenage Dirtbag."