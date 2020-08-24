Kenosha Protests for Jacob Blake Leave Cop Knocked Out, Struck with Brick

Play video content Breaking News Storyful

Protests that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake -- the unarmed Black man who was shot 7 times in the back by a white police officer -- have triggered even more violence.

A Kenosha, WI police officer was struck in the temple with some sort of projectile ... which people on scene say was a brick. In the 40-second clip, you see the cop with a few of his fellow officers surrounded by protesters near their police cruiser, which appears to be under siege and near a fire.

The cops chase off some of the crowd, but eventually, someone breaks one of the car windows ... and as the officer in question runs to check it out, something strikes him hard in the head that was hurled off-camera ... knocking him out cold.

You hear someone say he got "bricked" and then more people scurry over to condemn the cops as the officers pull the man aside and try tending to him. It's a tense scene.

The protests are reactions to what certainly appears to be an outrageous use of excessive force/police brutality when a cop shot Jacob 7 times in the back when he was not threatening and was unarmed.

I took this video while passing the #Kenosha County Courthouse just before 1 a.m.



Protesters left the shooting scene and came here Sunday night, where they lit several garbage trucks (initially positioned in an attempt to block streets) on fire. pic.twitter.com/Kp5xLRnJFp — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) August 24, 2020 @KaseyChronisTV

The unrest is a microcosm of what's been going on over the past 24 hours in Kenosha and surrounding areas -- reports of cops in riot gear facing off with civilians were aplenty, as were accounts of vehicles set ablaze and storefronts and other buildings vandalized.

Play video content