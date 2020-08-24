Usain Bolt Takes COVID Test After Massive Bday Bash, Waiting On Results
8/24/2020 9:57 AM PT
Usain Bolt says he has been tested for COVID-19 after a massive birthday bash in Jamaica ... and will quarantine himself until he finds out the results.
Bolt says he was tested on Saturday -- one day after his 34th birthday party ... a rager attended by a bunch of Jamaican celebrities.
Bolt says he's seen the rumors on social media that he's already tested positive -- but suggests the reports are simply not true because he's still waiting for the test results to come in.
The Olympic superstar says he's shown no symptoms -- but will stay away from people out of an abundance of caution.
The Olympic legend turned 34 on Friday -- and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, threw him a massive bash to celebrate.
The concern ... video purportedly taken at the event appears to show a bunch of people dancing close without wearing masks or taking any real precautions to avoid spreading the virus.
Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r— Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020 @verna_reid
Usain's girlfriend just gave birth to their daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt (greatest name ever), back in May.
Jamaica hasn't exactly been a hotbed for COVID so far -- with only 1,413 reported cases and 16 reported deaths since the pandemic began.
