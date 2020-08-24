Usain Bolt Takes COVID Test After Massive Bday Bash ... Waiting On Results

Breaking News

Usain Bolt says he has been tested for COVID-19 after a massive birthday bash in Jamaica ... and will quarantine himself until he finds out the results.

Bolt says he was tested on Saturday -- one day after his 34th birthday party ... a rager attended by a bunch of Jamaican celebrities.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bolt says he's seen the rumors on social media that he's already tested positive -- but suggests the reports are simply not true because he's still waiting for the test results to come in.

The Olympic superstar says he's shown no symptoms -- but will stay away from people out of an abundance of caution.

The Olympic legend turned 34 on Friday -- and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, threw him a massive bash to celebrate.

The concern ... video purportedly taken at the event appears to show a bunch of people dancing close without wearing masks or taking any real precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

Usain's girlfriend just gave birth to their daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt (greatest name ever), back in May.