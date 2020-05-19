Usain Bolt's Baby Daughter Born, Officially A Girl Dad Now!

Breaking News

Heads up, 2044 Olympics ... Usain Bolt's baby daughter has officially arrived!!!

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the news on social media Monday ... saying Bolt's longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, gave birth to the couple's child this week.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness wrote.

Bolt and Bennett first announced their pregnancy back in January ... and at a gender reveal party in March -- Usain was FIRED UP over his future as a #GirlDad!

"Yo, I just did the reveal and I'm a girl dad," Bolt said at the time.

The two have been dating for close to seven years ... with 33-year-old Bolt and 30-year-old Bennett pretty much inseparable ever since the Olympic legend retired from competitive sprinting.

The couple has yet to publicly announce the birth ... but we're sure it'll be an epic reveal as soon as they get a minute for social media time.