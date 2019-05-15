Usain Bolt Declares War on Bird Scooters ... I've Got My Own Wheels!

Usain Bolt is Bird hunting -- joining forces with a rival eScooter company in the hopes of taking over as the LEADER in the 2-wheel vehicle space.
The Olympic legend is a spokesperson for Bolt -- a "transportation" company that touts itself as "the future of mobility."
The company claims the scooters are environmentally friendly with zero emissions -- and they have several models, some of which contain storage space for groceries.
The company operates similarly to Bird and Lime -- users find scooters using an app, and then activate and pay through their smartphones.
So far, Bolt is operational in several U.S. cities -- but now, they're looking to expand internationally ... which is why Usain is currently riding his scooter through Paris.
Good luck!