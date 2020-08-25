Mike Clevinger Moved Out Of Indians Exile, Gets 1st Start Since COVID Party

Breaking News

The Indians have apparently forgiven Mike Clevinger for his COVID partying ... Cleveland just announced it's bringing back its ace for a start against the Twins on Wednesday.

Clevinger has been exiled at the team's alternate site ever since he was caught breaking COVID protocol by hanging out with teammate Zach Plesac and some buds after curfew in Chicago earlier this month.

It was unclear if the team would ever bring Clevinger back ... his teammates were furious with him and trade rumors have been swirling heavily.

But, Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Tuesday he believes the pitcher is ready to rejoin the team after spending the past couple weeks reflecting on his actions.

"We did have engagement with our players," Antonetti told reporters. "I think he’s ready to come back out to the mound and help us win games."

Remember, Adam Plutko had ripped both Clevinger and Plesac for the night out ... saying it would take a lot of work for them to earn back the Indians' trust.

Teammate Oliver Perez, meanwhile, had reportedly even threatened to quit over the guys' actions.

For their parts, both Clevinger and Plesac did apologize for the night out ... although Plesac insisted the media was making a bigger deal out of it than what it was.

