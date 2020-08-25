Cute Preschooler Shows What Back-to-School Looks Like for Kids During Pandemic

Back-To-School Kids Shielded & Socially Distanced But Can't Mask Cuteness!!!

8/25/2020 11:19 AM PT
Exclusive
Young children everywhere are returning to schools despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges, and here's a glimpse of what it looks like ... adorable, but concerning.

TMZ's obtained a photo of a little girl attending preschool in Camarillo, CA ... equipped with a clear plastic face shield with rainbow flair to protect herself and others from the coronavirus.

As you can see, she's also on a little island at her desk to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which is a shame ... because ya gotta think the other kids want to check out her 'Little Mermaid' water bottle.

Now, when dealing with 3, 4 and 5-year-olds, there's going to be difficulty in getting them to take proper COVID precautions -- hell, even adults can't get it right -- but we're told the school is trying to make the best of it.

As we've reported ... high schools in several states like Georgia have already demonstrated a lack of proper safety protocols for its returning students, and children are increasingly testing positive for the virus.

Clearly ... there's still a lot to learn.

