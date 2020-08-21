Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Help Deliver Necessities to Children in Need

Brave the Heat to Help Kids in Need

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a hot summer day outside with a charity to provide food, supplies and smiles to children who could use all of the above.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teamed up with L.A. nonprofit Baby2Baby this week to deliver the goods at a drive-through distribution at an elementary school in South L.A.

The org says Harry and Meghan helped its team hand out basic essentials, school supplies, hygiene products, clothing and meals to families with kids in desperate need during this unprecedented back-to-school season amid the pandemic.

As you can see ... the former royals took proper COVID precautions by wearing masks and gloves, but didn't shy away from interacting with the families through their car windows, and made one lucky schoolboy's day.

The couple wore matching white shirts and shorts as L.A. is dealing with a major heatwave ... but they still managed to look pretty cool.

As we've reported ... Harry and Meghan moved to L.A. earlier this year and had been staying at Tyler Perry's massive mansion, but they recently dropped at least $14 million on a lavish estate in Montecito to call home.