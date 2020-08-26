White Sox Star Eloy Jimenez Injured Celebrating No-Hitter, Crumpled On Diamond

Breaking News

A historic moment nearly turned disastrous for the White Sox on Tuesday ... star OF Eloy Jimenez smashed up his ankle celebrating a no-hitter -- and, for a while, it didn't look good.

Here's the deal ... Chicago ace Lucas Giolito went OFF against the Pittsburgh Pirates -- twirling a sparkling 9 no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts -- and after the final out, his teammates mobbed him to celebrate.

#WhiteSox Eloy Jimenez was injured during the celebration on the field.



Clip 1: he's running to the celebration. Very end may have gone down

Clip 2: on ground talking to trainer about lower leg possible ankle injury

Clip 3: Eloy gets up and walks off on his own power pic.twitter.com/evPzIIk9Ft — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) August 26, 2020 @Mike_Kurland

The problem? When Eloy rushed into the mosh pit ... Edwin Encarnacion appeared to step on his foot, twisting his ankle.

Eloy -- who's been a MONSTER for Chicago this season -- crumpled to the diamond in serious pain ... and was down on the ground for nearly the entirety of the Sox's celebration.

Fortunately, Eloy was able to hobble off the field under his own power ... and, for now, the White Sox believe Jimenez avoided serious injury.

"Jumping up and down, he kind of twisted his ankle a little bit," Chicago manager Rick Renteria told reporters after the game.

"But thankfully he walked off the field OK under his own power, and we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow."

It'd be a huge blow for the Sox if Eloy has to miss any time ... he's batting .306 with NINE home runs this season.