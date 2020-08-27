Kim Kardashian Shows Off Snake-Print Bikini in Malibu
Kim Kardashian Slithers & Sizzles in Malibu Pics!!!
8/27/2020 12:49 PM PT
Kim Kardashian's definitely thirsty ... she straight-up sipped tea through a new smoking hot photo shoot. Good work if you can get it!
Kim's quest to remind everyone -- ahem, Kanye West -- she's still one of the baddest chicks on the planet continued after hitting up Malibu on Wednesday ... showing off her bod in this awesome snake-print, string bikini.
She showed up to the 'Bu after shooting a recent episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ... setting herself down in the hot sand with an iced tea and that always picturesque SoCal backdrop.
As we reported ... Kim went back to basics recently in Cabo, showing off her KKW Beauty brand that certainly got everyone's attention. And we ain't talking about the hot pink color.
