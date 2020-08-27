Kris Jenner Wants 'You're Doing Amazing Sweetie' Catchphrase on Everything

Wants to Cash in on Catchphrase ...

Kris Jenner's done amazing work as a momager, and now it looks like she’s eyeing another sweet business venture based on something she says to her daughters.

The Kardashians matriarch filed trademark docs last week to lock up the rights to what she likes to say ... "You're doing amazing sweetie" ... first delivered way back on a 2007 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Kris is looking to slap the catchphrase on a slew of products, ranging from cosmetics and clothing to baby supplies and home goods ... and even books and magazines.

As you may recall, Kris was on set for Kim Kardashian's nude Playboy shoot on the 'KUWTK' episode and snapped a few pics herself before offering the words of encouragement ... "Kim, you're doing amazing, sweetie."

The phrase got the meme treatment for years, but has also made a comeback of sorts after Kylie Jenner appeared in the much-talked-about music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP."

As you can see ... Kylie's sexy guest spot on the vid gave Kris the perfect setup for the callback.