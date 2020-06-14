Kanye West Looking to Launch Yeezy Cosmetics Line

Exclusive

Kanye West is putting on his Yeezys and getting to work -- it looks like he's trying to expand his brand into the world of cosmetics and fragrances ... just like the women in his family.

According to new legal docs, Kanye's company recently filed for a "Yeezy" trademark to cover a plethora of beauty and skincare products. We're talking makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products and perfumes, along with some hygienic products like toothpaste and deodorant ... and even scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

If Kanye's successful, he'll be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's massively popular Kylie Cosmetics ... which includes Khloe's Koko Kollection.

It should be noted ... Kanye's tried to go this route before. Back in 2017, he filed similar docs to lock up the rights to DONDA brand cosmetics -- named after his mother -- but it never really got going.