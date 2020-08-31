Jamal Murray Drops 50, Credits Shoes Honoring Breonna Taylor, George Floyd

Breaking News

Jamal Murray says his shoes -- honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- inspired his INSANE 50 point performance against Utah on Sunday ... and the post-game video is emotional stuff.

"These shoes mean a lot," Murray told Jared Greenberg after a must-win Game 6 playoff performance against the Jazz.

The 23-year-old Denver Nuggets star was overcome with emotion after the victory -- but he pulled himself together to explain why the shoes mean so much to him.

"These shoes give me life," Murray said ... "Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength."

"In life you find things that hold value, things to fight for, and we found something worth fighting for as an NBA, as a collective unit. I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting all around the world."

"Like I said, they give me a lot of power to keep fighting."

Murray led the Nuggets in scoring Sunday night in their 119-107 victory -- in his second 50 point performance of the series.

He's the first player to drop 40 points in 3 straight NBA playoff games since Allen Iverson did it in 2001.