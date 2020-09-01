Charli XCX Lists L.A. English Tudor-Style Home for $3.65 Mil

Singer Charli XCX is giving up her 1920s English Tudor-style crib ... and someone can scoop it up for a pretty good deal in the Hollywood Hills.

The "Boom Clap" singer -- who also collaborated with Iggy Azalea on "Fancy" -- put her place on the market for a cool $3,650,000. The tri-level crib has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and tons of charm thanks to floor-to-ceiling diamond-paned windows, hand-carved dark wood doors and beams ... plus 3 brick fireplaces.

The whole home is 4,423 square feet with a pretty sick master suite ... featuring canted ceilings and a chic chandelier. Fan of speakeasy style? Check out the large lower level with its own entrance and movie theater.

There's lots of outdoor space too. Take the party outside to the expansive deck where there's a hot tub and surrounding gardens.