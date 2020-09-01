UFC's Dana White Says He'll Make Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones If Both Guys Want

Exclusive

If Brock Lesnar wants a crack at Jon Jones in the UFC octagon, Dana White tells TMZ Sports he's down to make it happen!

Here's the backstory ... Lesnar is reportedly no longer under contract with WWE -- making him a "free agent" in the combat sports world, according to PWInisider.

There are rumblings Brock is interested in one last UFC fight before calling it a career ... and the opponent could be Jon Jones.

Remember, Jones famously called out Brock in a post-fight interview back in 2017 ... and just this week, talked some trash on Twitter.

"Brock I’ll beatcho ass too."

Now, UFC honcho Dana White tells TMZ Sports ... he's heard the rumors and says if Brock is "seriously interested" in fighting Jones, he's more than happy to put it together.

Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight title in order to move up to heavyweight ... where he's hoping to get a title shot against Stipe Miocic in the near future.

But, a Lesnar vs. Jones card would obviously be a big money fight -- so you'd think Jon would jump at the chance if Brock is serious.

The bigger issue ... Lesnar is 43-years-old and hasn't fought in the octagon since 2016, when he took on Mark Hunt.

Lesnar won the fight -- but his victory was overturned due to a positive drug test.