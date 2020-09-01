PGA's Ian Poulter Hits Anxiety-Inducing Trick Shot Through Ferrari's Windows!
9/1/2020 6:10 AM PT
WARNING: THIS VID WILL RAISE YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE!!!
Here's PGA Tour star Ian Poulter putting a VERY EXPENSIVE Ferrari at risk all for a silly trick shot video ... and it's nerve-racking as hell!!
The 44-year-old golfer -- who made the clip to try to create some buzz for a credit card company -- pulled his whip out of the garage and then took aim at it with a ball and a wedge.
FYI -- the car appears to be a LaFerrari Aperta ... which can cost around $2 MILLION -- and yeah, it's tough not to sweat watching this!!!
Poulter, though, was able to chip the golf ball through the tiny windows on the ride no problem ... and like a boss, he got back in the car, revved it up and took off.
Pretty freakin' cool, huh?!
For his part, Poulter admitted the whole thing was a big-time adrenaline rush ... saying, "How else would I practice playing with Ryder Cup pressure."
Phew!!!
