Racist Gas Station Clerk Hurls N-Word at Customer, Then He Trashes Store

A gas station clerk in Texas allegedly refused service to a Black man for having an out-of-state ID and hurled a racial slur at him -- and the video proves every retail transaction is an adventure these days.

This altercation went down at a Circle K in Cypress after midnight, where we're told the pissed off customer was trying to buy tobacco products.

The person recording says the clerk -- an older white woman -- asked for his ID, then asked him to remove his mask, but refused to sell to him anyway ... purportedly because he had a Nebraska ID.

That's when all hell breaks loose, and when the vid begins the customer is yelling at the clerk, threatens to "pop" her and accuses her of calling him the n-word.

His anger escalates and he begins to throw items around the store and on the floor, and as the clerk tells him to leave ... she also calls him a "f***ing n****r."

We're told the customer left and it doesn't seem like cops were called, but we've reached out to law enforcement to confirm. Circle K declined to comment about the incident.