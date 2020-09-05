Dog Proves McDonald's Fries Taste Way Better with Ketchup
9/5/2020 8:29 AM PT
@abbeyjeanhunt/Tik Tok
This pooch went from not lovin' it to REALLY lovin' it ... and all it took was a little Heinz-sight.
Let's face it ... McDonald's has some of the best french fries out there in fast food land, but plain 'ol fries aren't cutting it for this German Shepard mix. The K-9 turns its nose on the naked fry.
But then ... the owner ups the game with the condiment of choice -- ketchup. The dog attacks the partially red target ... gobbling it up with no reservations.
We got to wondering ... is this a good advertisement for Mickey D's? Humans dig fries even without ketchup, but we're guessing the majority of dog owners prefer their fries with the red stuff.
Either way ... this is one satisfied dog.
