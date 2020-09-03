Video Shows Owl Pooping On Man's Head
Crazy Video Holy S***, This Owl Pooped On My Head!!!
9/3/2020 7:01 AM PT
Jukin Media
As Dr. Seuss might say ... this owl made him howl, and it's all because of the owl's bowels.
This dude probably thought he had one cool video to post on Instagram after someone with a pet owl popped into the restaurant where he was eating. The owl somehow ends up on his head, which amuses him to no end. And, speaking of ends, he didn't know what was coming.
The vid was shot last year but lots of stuff is circulating during quarantine, and we thought it was pretty funny ... and appropriate. After all, 2020 has been an undeniably crappy year.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.