Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message from Hospital Bed on Value of Life

Play video content Breaking News @money_mike_la/Instagram

Jacob Blake has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down -- and his message is simple ... don't take life for granted.

A video was posted this weekend by Blake's family attorney, Ben Crump, which appears to have been filmed by a friend of his named Mike. It shows Jacob lying in his hospital gown and addressing the camera -- sharp, alert and precise with his words.

We'll let the man speak for himself, but to sum it up ... he says the things we take for granted in life -- like walking, for instance -- can be taken from you in a flash, and he wants all the young'ns and old cats who might be listening to take notice -- and take advantage.

He tells anybody who might not be living right to turn things around, as he assures them they don't wanna end up like him ... with unbearable pain, which he documents in great detail. He also addresses the African-American community at large -- and it's pretty uplifting.

What's astonishing ... the guy appears to be in relatively good spirits -- his physical condition notwithstanding -- and not only that ... his first words to the world are inspirational ones, spreading nothing but positive vibes and advice. Jacob's been through hell, but here he is preaching unity, gratitude and good deeds. No mention of the cop who shot him.

Play video content Raysean White via TMX.news