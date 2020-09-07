Tokyo Olympics Will Be Held Regardless Of COVID

Games Will Go On Regardless of COVID

Pandemic be damned ... the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go forward, regardless of COVID.

The Veep of the IOC, John Coates, just said the Olympics will be the "games that conquered COVID."

The games will take place next year, and it doesn't matter the state of Japan or the world with respect to coronavirus. The games were postponed in March because of the pandemic ... the first time the Olympics have been put on ice other than wartime.

It seems Coates is turning a blind eye to the virus, saying, "It will take place with or without COVID." He vows the games will kick off July 23, 2021.

The games initially were to be themed, the Reconstruction Games ... this after the earthquake and tsunami that hit Tohoku in 2011. But, things are different, and Coates says, "Now very much these will be the games that conquered COVID."